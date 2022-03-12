UK Government Hits Back At Emmanuel Macron In Ukrainian Refugee Row

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove is also set to unveil details of a separate scheme which will allow companies or individuals to sponsor Ukrainian refugees who want to move to the UK.

Meanwhile, the government has also denied reports that the prime minister has overruled attempts by Patel to introduce a more generous refugee scheme.

A spokesperson said: “These claims are untrue. The government is united and working at pace to deliver our new sponsorship route, which will allow individuals and organisations in the UK to provide accommodation and support for Ukrainian refugees.

“Earlier this week, we also set out changes to the family route to make the process for Ukrainians coming here quicker and simpler.”