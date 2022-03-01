Ukraine's UN Ambassador Bluntly Tells Putin To 'Kill Himself' Like Hitler

Sergiy Kyslytsya’s harsh suggestion came during a discussion on the Russian president’s decision to order Russian nuclear forces on high alert following intensifying Western sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kyslytsya said Putin’s escalation was basically a death wish.

“If [Putin] wants to kill himself, he doesn’t need to use nuclear arsenal,” Kyslytsya said. “He has to do what the guy in Berlin did in a bunker in May 1945.”

Kyslytsya’s comments ratcheted up his scorn for Russia.

Last week, he bluntly called out Russia’s U.N. ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, who was ironically leading a UN Security Council discussion of the invasion.

“There is no purgatory for war criminals,” Kyslytsya told Nebenzya. “They go straight to hell, Ambassador.”