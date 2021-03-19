The UK's Coronavirus R Rate Has Risen Slightly This Week

The UK’s Covid R rate has risen slightly to between 0.6 and 0.9, scientists advising the government have said.

Last week the estimated R rate was 0.6 and 0.8.

R measures the number of people, on average, that each sick person will infect.

If R is greater than 1 the epidemic is generally seen to be growing; if R is less than 1 the epidemic is shrinking.

The estimate was published on Friday and provided by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) and the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC).