UK’s Covid Alert Level Should Be Lowered, Say Chief Medical Officers

“However thanks to the efforts of public we are now seeing numbers consistently declining, and the threat of the NHS and other health services being overwhelmed within 21 days has receded.”

“The health services across the four nations remain under significant pressure with a high number of patients in hospital,” they said on Thursday.

The UK’s Covid alert level should move from five – its highest – down to four as the risk of the NHS being overwhelmed within 21 days “has receded”, the country’s four chief medical officers have said.

UPDATE: The Chief Medical Officers in all four nations have decided to move the COVID Alert Level down from level 5 to level 4. It is crucial we all continue to follow the guidelines. ➡️ https://t.co/0WeIbu59tP pic.twitter.com/vZRrDvbbEM

The decision was made by Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, Gregor Smith, Scotland’s chief medical officer, Frank Atherton, Wales’ chief medical officer and Michael McBride, Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer.

They added: “We should be under no illusions — transmission rates, hospital pressures and deaths are still very high.

“In time, the vaccines will have a major impact and we encourage everyone to get vaccinated when they receive the offer.

“For the time being it is really important that we all — vaccinated or not - remain vigilant and continue to follow the guidelines.”

“We know how difficult the situation has been and remains to be for healthcare workers, we thank them for their immense effort, skill and professionalism throughout the pandemic.”