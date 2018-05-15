EDITION
    15/05/2018 11:13 BST | Updated 52 minutes ago

    The Most Popular Unisex Baby Names In England And Wales Aren't Very Traditional

    Would you choose Ruby, James or Reggie?

    Unisex baby names are nothing new (think Charlie, Alex and Ali), but increasingly parents are breaking down traditional gender boundaries by choosing names for both boys and girls that have long been associated with just one gender.

    Online marketplace OnBuy.com sought to discover the most popular unisex baby names. They used data on unisex choices from Nameberry and compared these to the most recent official ONS list of popular baby names in England and Wales to see where they ranked.

    They found the top 20 unisex names that ranked the highest in 2016 were:

    Peter Amend via Getty Images

    1. Noah

    2. Charlie

    3. James

    4. Max

    5. Logan

    6. Ruby

    7. Evelyn

    8. Theo

    9. Mason

    10. Finley

    Wavebreakmedia via Getty Images

    11. Dylan

    12. Riley

    13. Teddy

    14. Harper 

    15. Erin

    16. Tory

    17. Arlo

    18. Luca

    19. Harley

    20. Reggie.

    As part of their research, OnBuy also surveyed 1,466 parents from England and Wales and asked them what they thought of the names; 45% said they would choose a unisex name.

