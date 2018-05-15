The Most Popular Unisex Baby Names In England And Wales Aren't Very Traditional

Unisex baby names are nothing new (think Charlie, Alex and Ali), but increasingly parents are breaking down traditional gender boundaries by choosing names for both boys and girls that have long been associated with just one gender.

Online marketplace OnBuy.com sought to discover the most popular unisex baby names. They used data on unisex choices from Nameberry and compared these to the most recent official ONS list of popular baby names in England and Wales to see where they ranked.

They found the top 20 unisex names that ranked the highest in 2016 were: