David M. Benett via Getty Images Veteran trade unionist Jennie Formby's appointment underscores the leftward shift of Labour under Corbyn’s leadership

Unite official Jennie Formby has been appointed as Labour’s new general secretary, HuffPost has been told. The party’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) elected the veteran trade unionist and Jeremy Corbyn supporter after a three-hour meeting on Tuesday. The choice of Formby, who beat former teachers union leader Christine Blower for the top post, underscores the more radical, leftward shift of Labour under Corbyn’s leadership. She will be the first female general secretary in a generation and has already pledged to help the Labour leader “bring socialist change” to Britain. Formby replaces Iain McNicol, who served for nearly seven years after being appointed by Ed Miliband in 2011. She won 35 votes to Blower’s two. She is expected to address the party’s 300-plus staff at its headquarters on Wednesday. In a statement she said: ″I am honoured to be appointed Labour’s new General Secretary. “Labour is preparing for government and I look forward to working with Jeremy Corbyn, our party’s staff, Members of Parliament, members and affiliates to oppose the Conservatives’ destructive austerity programme inside and outside Parliament, and to win elections to build a society that works for the many, not the few.”

LEON NEAL via Getty Images Jennie Formby enjoying a joke with Jeremy Corbyn at the 2015 party conference.

Corbyn said: “Her talent, experience and commitment to the Labour and Trade Union movement makes me confident she will play a crucial role in building on last year’s inspiring General Election advance and taking our party forward to victory. “The Labour Party is on the cusp of power and we are ready for a General Election whenever it comes. We have the team, the passion and the policies to win the support of the British people, form a government and transform our society.” Formby’s candidacy was given a huge boost after Momentum founder Jon Lansman dropped out of the race earlier this month. Lansman was seen as damaged by remarks by one of his allies, Christine Shawcroft, who called for an end to the party’s trade union link. Labour MP George Howarth referred to the incident during the NEC meeting on Tuesday. A former political director of Unite, Formby is a close ally of general secretary Len McCluskey, and the union has long been one of Corbyn’s biggest supporters. Formby, who has been a staunch backer of Corbyn on the NEC since his first landslide leadership election in 2015, was appointed by 37 other members of the ruling body. In her biography submitted to the NEC, she said: “My 90-year-old dad, who joined the Labour Party a couple of years ago, says Jeremy Corbyn is the first leader of any party in whom he has had any faith; likes in particular his honesty and his anti-war stance”.

EMPICS Entertainment Unite's Len McCluskey and Jeremy Corbyn.

Formby was the first candidate to declare in the race, which has been fast-tracked from the usual 10 week process to just three weeks. The first items in her in-tray are the new party “democracy review”, fresh plans to embed “community organising” and a raft of disciplinary cases of anti-semitism, sexism and racism. In her statement on applying for the post last month, she declared: “I stand for a tolerant and welcoming party, with no place for anti-Semitism, racism and misogyny or any form of abuse or intimidation; a party in which complaints are handled both fairly and speedily.” There have been constant tensions between the Corbyn leadership team and McNicol and party HQ over a range of issues, including the infamous NEC decision to charge newer members £25 to take part in the 2016 leadership ballot. Others on the left have accused the party of failing to deal quickly enough with complaints against members, or of a ‘purge’ of leftwingers. As the NEC met, Unison chief Dave Prentis condemned a protest that took place outside the party’s HQ.

A depressing and shameful day when some think it’s ok to treat @uklabour staff and fellow trade unionists like this #unionstogether https://t.co/VErD7AbNpF — Dave Prentis (@DavePrentis) March 20, 2018

There's a picket outside @UKLabour HQ ahead of NEC meeting - they are chanting "McNicol's gone, now it's time for the rest of them". Sickening to see people attacking defenseless, hard working Labour staff at the place where they work. pic.twitter.com/TC8EOpTbVb — Lewis Addlington-Lee (@Lewis_ALee) March 20, 2018