Downing Street is ending the Universal Credit uplift on Wednesday in “the biggest overnight cut to benefits in history”, according to an independent think tank chief.

The government is taking away the extra £20-a-week awarded to those on Universal Credit during the pandemic in a bid to incentivise people to work.

Torsten Bell, chief executive of Resolution Foundations and former adviser to Labour’s ex-leader Ed Miliband, explained why this weekly £20 has been a lifeline to some people.

On Tuesday, he tweeted: “Tomorrow, 4,4 million households with 5.1 million adults and 3.5 million children, will see their incomes fall by £1,000 overnight.

“For one million households that will mean an immediate loss of over 10% of their income as we take the basic rate of benefits to its lowest level since 1990.”