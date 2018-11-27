Four Single Mums Tell High Court Of 'Irrational' Universal Credit Payment System

Four single mothers today described their experiences of the “irrational” and “discriminatory” Universal Credit system in a landmark hearing at the High Court.

The women, who are all working single mothers, argue a “fundamental problem” with the controversial welfare scheme means their monthly payments vary “enormously” and they end up out of pocket.

The court heard on Tuesday they are struggling to manage their household budgets as a result and some have fallen into debt or had to rely on food banks.

Lawyers for the four said the problem is likely to affect “tens of thousands of people” claiming Universal Credit, which was introduced to replace means-tested benefits including income support and housing benefit.

Jenni Richards QC, representing the women, told the court: “The claimants in this case all have a number of things in common.

“They are all lone parents, they have all been doing their utmost to work and not depend solely on benefits.”

“There is no reason to suspect they are anomalous or isolated cases,” she added.

One of the women, Danielle Johnson, 25, from Keighley West Yorkshire, works part-time as a dinner lady and receives Universal Credit to top up her income.

She is challenging the government via judicial review along with three other women in a similar situation.