    • NEWS
    20/06/2018 17:42 BST

    University Of Exeter Apologises For Sending Nazi General Quote To Students For Motivation

    'This was a genuine error.'

    ullstein bild Dtl. via Getty Images
    Erwin Rommel (right) shakes the hand of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler 

    A university has apologised after sending students a quote by a Nazi general as part of a career advice email.  

    The following quote by Erwin Rommel: “One cannot permit unique opportunities to slip by for the sake of trifles,” was dispatched internally, the Falmouth Packet reported.

    Rommel was a field marshal who commanded Hitler’s army in North Africa.

    A spokesman for the University of Exeter said it had been chosen from a public and free database that automatically suggests relevant quotes. It was chosen in error by someone who did not recognise the name attributed to it. 

    He added: “This was a genuine error and in no way intentional, however we apologise unreservedly for any offence it may have caused, and have put additional processes in place to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

