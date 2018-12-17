PA Ready News UK A young man has died following a fall on Ben Nevis.

A university student has died after falling while climbing Ben Nevis on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the fall in the Tower Gully area of the mountain at approximately 2.25pm on Sunday.

The coastguard airlifted the 21-year-old climber to the Belford Hospital in Fort William, where he died from his injuries.

A second man was also rescued from the area and taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The family of the man, who has not been named, have been informed of his death.

Reports said the pair were members of the Cardiff University Mountaineering Club.

Sergeant Michael Bell said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s friends and family at this very sad time.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

“I would take the opportunity to thank the crew of the HM Coastguard helicopter and Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team for their assistance with this incident.”

A Cardiff University spokesperson said in a statement sent to HuffPost UK: “We are aware of the tragic death of a Cardiff University student over the weekend.

“The next of kin have been notified and we continue to liaise closely with our Students’ Union colleagues.

“Our immediate thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends. Advice and support is available to anyone touched by this event.”