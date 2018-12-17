A man has pleaded guilty to murdering his ex-partner and her mother in a frenzied knife attack.
Janbaz Tarin, of Evelyn Road, Sparkhill, Birmingham, killed Raneem Oudeh, 22, to whom he was married under Islamic law, and 49-year-old Khaola Saleem.
The 21-year-old appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.
Both died of stab wounds outside mother-of-six Saleem’s house in Northdown Road, Solihull, West Midlands, in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday in August.
Tarin had armed himself with a knife after a public row with Oudeh, before driving to the scene and launching his attack.
He later fled, leading police on a three-day manhunt before his dramatic capture by officers.
It emerged Oudeh had dumped her husband in the weeks before his attack after learning he had a secret wife and children back in the Middle East.
Tarin met his wife at college in Solihull and had also lied about how young he was to Oudeh, before marrying her.
He was abusive towards her in the relationship, but when she discovered his web of deceit Oudeh dumped him.
He repeatedly hassled his ex-partner and the victim had recently secured a non-molestation order against Tarin.
He flouted that court order and, in the hours leading up to the assault, Oudeh made three calls to police. She was on the phone to a 999 call handler when Tarin struck.