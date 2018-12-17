HuffPost UK Janbaz Tarin is charged with murdering his ex-partner and her mother

A man has pleaded guilty to murdering his ex-partner and her mother in a frenzied knife attack. Janbaz Tarin, of Evelyn Road, Sparkhill, Birmingham, killed Raneem Oudeh, 22, to whom he was married under Islamic law, and 49-year-old Khaola Saleem. The 21-year-old appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.



The Independent Raneem Oudeh, 22, and 49-year-old Khaola Saleem died in August