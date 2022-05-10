Life

How To Up Your Breakfast Game Even When You’re Short On Time

Simple tools to make sure your breakfast delivers, even on the busiest of mornings.

Up your breakfast game with these super handy best buys
It’s no secret that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but when you have a busy schedule, it’s can be challenging to whip up something exciting ahead of time. Either you skip breakfast altogether or you end up eating the same old rubbish day after day.

Whether you’re bored of basic cereal, sick of grabbing a greasy bap on the way to work, or have opted for the same Greggs or Pret pastry just one too many times, we are here to help you jazz up your breakfast routine.

Wake up and snap up these super simple breakfast tips and tricks that will ensure you head out the door with a full belly, even on the most hectic of mornings. (FYI, there’s not a bog-standard breakfast option in sight.)

1
Amazon
Stop buying juice, squeeze your own
Shop-bought juice is expensive, so make your own. This compact juicer can prep up to 1.5 litres in a batch. It's simple to use (and also to clean).
Get it from Amazon for £69.99 (was £75)
2
Amazon
Make your fry in an all-in-one pan
For quicker (and far less messy) fry ups, this all-in-one pan is a godsend. Being able to cook everything in one go means your classic English needn't be such a rare treat.
Get it from Amazon for £29.99 (was £34.99)
3
Amazon
Love overnight oats? These pots are perfect
If you're a fan of overnight oats (or the latest overnight Weetabix trend), this set of four BPA-free pots, complete with leak-proof lids and handy spoons, are just what you need.
Get them from Amazon for £23.89
4
Amazon
Take the hassle out of omelette making
Avoid standing over your pan while your omelette cooks and. Simply pre-heat this stick-free machine, pour the mixture in, close the lid, and wait for your omelette to cook. Simples.
Get it from Amazon for £18.99
5
Amazon
Buy yourself a breakfast bible
Stuck for inspiration. This gorgeous Phaidon cookbook contains more than 400 recipes from around the globe for the homecooked start to the day you really need.
Get it from Amazon for £26.17 (was £35)
6
Amazon
Scatter some strawberry bits
Add a little extra taste to your cereal, yoghurt or oats with this freeze-dried strawberry breakfast topper.
Get it from Amazon for £8.96
7
Amazon
Swap out instant coffee for the proper stuff
Treat yourself to a filter coffee maker that brews it anew every morning. Imagine waking up to the smell of freshly brewed coffee wafting through the air – could anything be nicer?
Get it from Amazon for £54.99
8
Amazon
Say goodbye to store-bought waffles and make your own
Treat yourself to a waffle iron (and bag of pre-made waffle mix). They'll cook in minutes and are the ideal timesaving option. Toaster waffles be gone.
Get it from Amazon for £42 (was £52.49)
9
Amazon
Limit cereal mess with these easy pour dispensers
Whether you're a parent of kids who always spill the cereal or just a lazy grownup yourself, this duo of dispensers is a great option.
Get the duo from Amazon for £19.99 (was £24.99)
10
Amazon
Big yogurt fan? You need a yogurt maker in your life
For yogurt-loving breakfast eaters, homemade yogurt can be a game-changer. This yoghurt maker helps you batch-make the stuff so you're set for the week.
Get it from Amazon for £28.65
11
Amazon
Perfect your egg cooking with this handy rings
Got a hankering for fried eggs, but not quite mastered the art of frying? These heart shaped cooking rings are sure to help.
Get it from Amazon for £3.98 (was £8.99)
12
Amazon
Make your morning tea a little stronger
When regular English Breakfast won't do, step it up a notch with the 'Strong' variety – winner of a Great Taste award, so you know it must be good.
Get a four pack from Amazon for £19
13
Amazon
Bored of bland cereal? Add some extra taste
These organic superfood mixes of nuts and seeds adds extra crunch and taste to any breakfast bowl and promised to improve your focus, energy or immunity, dependent on your needs.
Get it from Amazon for £17.99
14
Amazon
Make your own smoothies for a fraction of the cost
This smoothie maker makes healthy, delicious smoothies in minutes and comes with two detachable, leak-proof smoothie bottles, that are BPA-free and dishwasher safe.
Get it from Amazon for £18 (was £29.99)
15
Amazon
Get eggcited about this 3-in-1 cooker
Not quite mastered the art of eggs? This multi-purpose egg cooker (which can boil, poach, and make an omelette) results in perfect eggs with minimal effort.
Get it from Amazon for £16.99
16
Amazon
Buy up your breakfast in bulk
Never forget the bulk deals on Amazon. This box contains 120 sachets of original Oat So Simple for just £21.
Get a box of 121 from Amazon for £21.82
17
Amazon
Opt for a breakfast station if you want it all
No need to choose between a toastie and fryup for breakfast with this ingenious two-in-one breakfast tool that makes them both at the same time.
Get it from Amazon for £49.99
