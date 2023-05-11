Reported screams for help in Enid, Oklahoma, turned out to be something goatally different.

Officers ran toward the wailing that one cop said “sounds like a person,” only to find it was a goat distressed from being “separated from one of his friends,” Enid Police Department wrote this week on Facebook.

“Sometimes a call can really get your goat,” the department tongue-in-cheek captioned body camera footage of officers David Sneed and Neal Storey on the call.

“All in all, you really can’t say it was that baaad of a call,” police lightheartedly added.