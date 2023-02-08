Lifeshoppingsex and relationships friendship

16 Thoughtful Gifts To Get Your Newly-Single Friend And Remind Them They’re Loved This Valentine’s

From a brunch box to a book of icks, share the love with your friends this Valentine’s Day

Freelance journalist

Alexa play a breakup playlist
Mixed retailer
Alexa play a breakup playlist

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Watching your friend go through a breakup on any normal day is hard, but the first Valentine’s Day after a breakup can be rough. If being haunted by those snaps with their ex from one year ago isn’t bad enough, 14 February is the one day a year where social media is plagued with endless love-confessing posts.

We’ve searched high and low to find the perfect Valentine’s Day gifts for your newly single friend, to make their day just that bit easier. So, if you’re looking to help them channel all things self-love, instead of leaving them to scroll through hundreds of couples pics, you’ve come to the right place...

1
Not on the Highstreet
Your friend may be single, but they can still enjoy the smell of cologne with this candle
This nostalgic candle is a treat for the senses, but with no strings attached. With hints of citrus, amber and sage, light this candle to fill your room with your ex’s cosy scent whilst still enjoying everything about single independence.
£34.95 at Not On The Highstreet
2
Prezzybox
This little book of icks is a funny distraction from the hundreds of Instagram posts
Ease the first Valentine’s Day after their breakup with this book of 500 reasons why problem-free true love doesn’t exist. Whether they chew really loud or confidently sing the wrong lyrics to a song, this is a friendly reminder of all the relationship icks that you might’ve forgotten about.
£11 at Prezzybox
3
Etsy
Start the morning sweet with this grazing board brunch box
If you’re spending time with your freshly single friend this 14 February, celebrate singlehood with this at-home brunch box. Filled with breakfast treats such as pastries, chocolate waffles, strawberries, and even a variety of spreads, this is ideal for those with a sweet tooth.
£14.99 at Etsy
4
Not on the Highstreet
This iced cookie will make a funny surprise for any long-distance friend
Whether your bestie is a wine lover or just simply needs a friendly reminder of how much they mean to you, this cookie is certified to make them smile when they open it. What better way to share your love than with a personalised cookie to snack on.
£10.25 at Not On The Highstreet
5
The Oodie UK
Valentine’s Day attire is sorted with this Oodie
A wearable blanket sounds like the perfect outfit for a night in, and this Oodie is just that. Lined with a toasty fleece on the inside and out, this hoodie is great for spending a night with friends, chilling at home or binge watching your favourite series.
£59 at Oodie UK
6
Sephora UK
Give your friend a glowing gift with this at-home spa mask set
This set of ultimate facial treatments will leave you and your BFF feeling restored and renewed, revealing a healthy glow. Including bubbling and rejuvenating sheet masks, a charcoal peel, and eye therapy masks, there’s choices for all the friend group to get involved in pamper night.
£11.97 at Sephora UK
7
Not on the Highstreet
Top their cosy Valentine’s night off with this heart-shaped heat pad
Who needs a S.O when you’ve got this warming cuddle buddy? Pop this huggable into the microwave for just over a minute for the perfect bedtime partner. Whether your bestie is planning a movie marathon or just needs a little pick me up, this will do the trick.
£29.95 at Not On The Highstreet
8
Not on the Highstreet
Gin and flowers, what’s not to love on Valentine’s Day?
With a small bottle of zesty lime gin paired with a beautiful dried flower arrangement, this two-in-one gift will brighten your friend’s day. This bouquet is one that will last, nailing their home décor whilst also acting as a reminder of your friendship.
£29 at Not On The Highstreet
9
Not on the Highstreet
This positivity planner is a must-have for those on a journey of self-care
Packed with useful tools to look after your wellbeing, this 12 week planner offers a range of inspirational quotes, journaling techniques and mindfulness activities to allow them to reflect on their day-to-day life. It even includes super helpful extras such as shopping lists, meal planners and mood trackers.
£26.00 at Not On The Highstreet
10
John Lewis
Let them know you’re thinking of them with this hamper of afternoon treats
This gift box will have them delving into a selection of luxury goodies, from marmalade and biscuits to butter fudge and breakfast tea. They’ll be able to get stuck into their very own afternoon tea from home.
£30 at John Lewis
11
Amazon
This friendship knot necklace is perfect for your jewellery-loving BFF
This wearable knot necklace is a sweet way for your friend to remember that you’re always there for them, wherever they may go. Made from sterling silver, making it great for daily wear, this accessory is both stylish and carries the meaning of true friendship.
£13.99 at Amazon
12
Not on the Highstreet
Capture the good times with this photo reel print
This metal photo reel print is a wholesome way for your friend to cherish your favourite snaps from throughout the friendship. Celebrate three happy and special memories of your choice, along with a personalised written message.
£19 at Not On The Highstreet
13
Dunelm
This cosy weighted blanket is like a warm hug
If your friend is having a Valentine’s self-care day, this fluffy blanket will be their perfect company. Helping to relieve stress and anxiety with its gently distributed weighted beads, they can cosy up for the evening before enjoying a comfortably calm deep sleep.
£36 at Dunelm
14
Not on the Highstreet
Treat them to some well-deserved TLC with this pamper box
Let them take some time out of reality to chill with this personal gift box. This is the ultimate self-care package, filled with everything from soap and lip balm to herbal teas and self-heating eye masks. Finish by writing them a loving message and get it sent straight to their door.
£34 at Not On The Highstreet
15
Not on the Highstreet
The bar is open for orders with this personalised cocktail bottle and glasses
We’ve heard of message in a bottle, but you can send your friend a message on a bottle with this cocktail kit. Send a personalised cocktail of your choice, from a cosmopolitan to an espresso martini, along with two glasses and guide to making the perfect tipple. A cocktail making night is certainly on the menu.
£34.99 at Not On The Highstreet
16
Red Letter Days
Fancy getting out of the house instead? This ball pit bottomless brunch will leave them with a smile
Bottomless brunch is a whole new ball game at this adult ball-pit in Shoreditch. With a full 90 minutes of bottomless drinks and pizza, you can also both enjoy two hours of the ball pit, head to the dancefloor and even hit up the photobooth. This will be a night to remember.
£50 at Red Letter Days
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction