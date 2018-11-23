Car manufacturing giant Vauxhall has announced it will cut 241 jobs at its main factory in Cheshire.

The firm said it would undergo a “phased reduction” of the jobs at the Ellesmere Port plant through voluntary redundancies, but said the decision was not Brexit-related.

It said in a statement: “This restructuring is critical to ensure that the Ellesmere Port plant develops its competitiveness during this difficult time within the industry.”

The company has entered a 45-day consultation with unions.

It comes as PSA, Vauxhall’s French owner, is reportedly considering shutting down one of its two UK plants in case the demand for cars falls post-Brexit.

Unite officer Mike Chalmers said: “Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port workers have made huge sacrifices and worked hard to ensure the carmaker recently returned to [profit for the first time in two decades.

“Further job losses will come as a sickening blow for them and their families in the run up to Christmas and will further heighten the anger over the uncertainty surrounding the future of the plant.”

Furniture brand Ikea and aircraft manufacturer Bombardier also announced they would be cutting hundreds of jobs in the UK this week.