Vernon Kay Gets Good News And Bad News After Radio 2 Ratings Revealed

Vernon Kay is now the host of BBC Radio 2's mid-morning weekday show. BBC

Vernon Kay has received both good and bad news from the first listening figures released since he took over from Ken Bruce to host BBC Radio 2’s mid-morning show.

According to RAJAR (Radio Joint Audience Research), the listening statistics for the show – which Ken departed in March after 30 years – hasn’t managed to retain all of Ken’s 8.2 million listeners.

Former I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! campmate Vernon is now pulling in 6.9 million listeners in the mid-morning slot – a decrease of 1.3 million.

The good news, though, is that Vernon’s show is still the most popular radio show in the whole of the UK.

The figures represent the first continuous three month stretch (July – September) in which Vernon has presented the station’s mid-morning segment; the previous ratings period was from April to June, with Vernon only starting in May. Gary Davies presented in the interim between Ken and Vernon.

Ken Bruce left the BBC in March to join Greatest Hits Radio Joe Maher via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Ken’s new show on Greatest Hits Radio – which goes up against Vernon in the schedule – is pulling in 3.7 million listeners.

Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer, said: “Radio 2 continues to be the country’s most popular station and I’m delighted with the flying start Vernon Kay has made to mid-mornings as the UK’s biggest radio show, bringing his warmth, energy and charisma to listeners up and down the country.”

Station controller Helen Thomas also commented that she was “proud that Radio 2 remains the UK’s most listened to radio station”.

During Ken’s final broadcast on Radio 2, he added that “apart from the occasional vagary” the BBC is “still the finest broadcasting organisation in the world.”

He has since admitted that he was “disappointment” in how his exit unfolded.