These Are The Victims Of The London Bridge And Borough Market Terror Attack

As the nation commemorates the victims of the terror attack, these are the people who lost their lives in the murderous rampage.

A year ago a white van ploughed into people on London Bridge before three killers carried out a frenzied knife attack in Borough Market, leaving eight dead and dozens injured.

– Canadian Christine Archibald, 30, who lived in The Hague, Holland, died in her fiance Tyler Ferguson’s arms after being struck by the van on London Bridge.

The social worker was killed by multiple, severe blunt crush injuries.

– James McMullan, 32, from Brent, north-west London, was killed by a haemorrhage after being stabbed in the chest in Borough Market.

He was found lying outside the post office on Borough High Street.

– French national, Alexandre Pigeard, 26, was knifed in the Boro Bistro where he worked as a waiter.

He was found in the shadow of Southwark Cathedral, on Montague Close, with stab wounds to his neck and chest. Mr Pigeard was born in Paris – he had been in London for around two years and lived in Southwark.

– Chef Sebastien Belanger, 36, was drinking at the nearby Boro Bistro when he was stabbed repeatedly in the chest.

Originally from Angers, western France, Belanger had lived in London for several years.

– Australian nurse Kirsty Boden, 28, from Loxton, ran towards the danger in a selfless bid to save people.

She was also found on Montague Close, with a stab wound to her chest. Colleagues at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital in central London described her as “one in a million”.

– Australian Sara Zelenak, 21, from Brisbane, died after becoming separated from her friend.

The au pair was found in Borough High Street, stabbed in the neck.

– Spanish banker Ignacio Echeverria, 39, from As Pontes, was killed after trying to defend a woman with his skateboard.

The HSBC analyst was knifed in the back on London Bridge.

– The body Xavier Thomas, 45, was recovered from the river near Limehouse in east London, downstream of London Bridge, three days after the attack.

The Frenchman had been visiting London for the weekend with his girlfriend, Christine Delcros, who was struck and seriously injured in the attack.