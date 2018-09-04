Victoria Beckham has discussed how constantly hearing rumours about the state of her marriage has made them much easier to brush off over the years.

The former-Spice-Girl-turned-fashion-designer appears on the cover of the new edition of British Vogue, alongside her four children, whose father is footballer David Beckham, her husband of almost 20 years.

In that time, she and David have repeatedly had to dismiss rumours that a split could be on the cards, which she told the magazine she’s now simply grown used to.