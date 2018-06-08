David And Victoria Beckham Divorce Speculation Branded 'Embarrassing Waste Of Time' By Rep

A representative for David and Victoria Beckham has hit back at rumours the two are set to divorce.
On Friday, speculation that the two were about to announce a split reached fever pitch, with bookies Paddy Power suspending bets on them separating.
However, a spokesperson has firmly refuted the rumours branding them an “an embarrassing waste of time”.
They told The Mirror: “This is just fake social media news. This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time.
“There is no statement due, no divorce, and a lot of Chinese whispers and fake social media news.”
David and Victoria tied the knot in 1999, and have four children together, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. They will celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary next month.
Last year, David discussed their marriage on Radio 4’s ‘Desert Island Discs’, slamming the suggestion that he and Victoria have only stayed together to prolong what has been dubbed ‘Brand Beckham’.
The former footballer insisted: “We stay together because we love each other. We stay together because we have four amazing children.”
The couple recently made a public appearance together at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, where they rubbed shoulders with other A-list guests including Serena Williams, George and Amal Clooney, Sir Elton John and Oprah Winfrey.
Hours before rumours about a potential split began swirling, it was revealed David and Victoria would be selling the outfits they wore to the royal wedding, with the money raised being donated to the We Love Manchester fund.