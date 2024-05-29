Victoria Beckham Opens Up About Impact Of Horrific Front Page Telling Her She 'Needed' To Lose Weight

Victoria Beckham LISA O'CONNOR via Getty Images

Victoria Beckham has opened up about the media’s fixation on her appearance, and how this has affected her throughout her time in the spotlight.

During a new wide-ranging interview with Grazia magazine, the former Spice Girls star revealed she felt “robbed” of certain experiences and opportunities she didn’t seize out of concern for what might be said about her.

Advertisement

She explained: “I’ve had so much said about me and I’m sure that has robbed me of some experiences.

“I never want to look like I’m complaining, but there were times in the past that I haven’t felt confident enough to sit on a beach and watch my children play.”

Victoria went on to discuss one particularly horrific front page that came after her first public appearance after the birth of her eldest child, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, in 1999.

“After I had Brooklyn, my first outing was on the front page of the newspaper, with arrows pointing to where I needed to lose weight,” she recalled.

“Those things can affect how you feel and conduct yourself in public. Now, if paparazzi want to take a picture and say something – too bad, it doesn’t bother me in the same way.”

Advertisement

Victoria pictured in 1999 Brian Rasic via Getty Images

And while Victoria insists she’s still regimented when it comes to her diet and exercise regime, her attitude towards her appearance has shifted in recent years.

“You just become more accepting, don’t you? This is how I look. I’m going to make the best of it, work hard at it,” she insisted.

“I’m very disciplined with the way that I eat, the way that I work out and the way I work. That’s just who I am. But I do like to have a drink and I’m not going to be one of these, ‘Ah, there are too many calories in a glass of wine,’ types. Whatever. Life’s too short. Let’s have a nice time.”

Victoria was recently seen letting her hair down at her 50th birthday party, where she and her Spice Girls bandmates recreated one of their iconic dance routines in front of the A-list guests.

Advertisement

Other attendees included celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, make-up guru Charlotte Tilbury and Oscar nominee Salma Hayek.