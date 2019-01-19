Victoria Beckham Admits She'll Feel 'Left Out' During Spice Girls Reunion But Rules Out Tour Cameo

Victoria Beckham has admitted she will feel “left out” when the Spice Girls reunite on tour without her later this year, but has categorically ruled out joining them on stage.
Last year, Posh Spice decided not to be part of the band’s upcoming summer stadium tour, but speculation has been rife she could join them for a cameo appearance at some point - something even Mel B has hinted at.
But in an admission that will further disappoint fans, it seems she is standing firm on her decision.
Asked about a possible cameo, she told the Guardian: “No. Definitely not.”
Discussing if it was a difficult decision, she said: “Not at all. What I do now is my passion and a full-time job. I’m excited to see it, though.
“And I’m sure when I’m there and they are on stage, there will be a part of me that feels a bit left out. Because even after all this, a part of me will always be a Spice Girl.”
Victoria was last on stage with Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel B and Mel C just over six years ago, when they performed at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games.
Prior to that, she previously reunited with them for a world tour in 2007, dubbed ‘The Return Of The Spice Girls’.
Tickets for their latest tour broke Ticketmaster records when they went on sale in November.
The show will begin on 1 June at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium, before heading to Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Bristol and London in the two weeks that follow.
Mel B has also suggested the four-piece have also been in discussion to perform at this year’s Glastonbury.