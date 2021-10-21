Victoria Beckham Says She'd Be 'Locked Away By The Fashion Police' If She Wore Her Iconic 90s Looks Now

Victoria Beckham’s 90s looks were absolutely iconic, but it seems the woman herself is less keen on some of the Spice Girls outfits she wore.

The designer has said she would be “locked away by the fashion police” if she were to wear those clothes now, despite her kids thinking she looks “cool”

Victoria was interviewed about her style evolution for the Wall Street Journal (£), where she admitted her kids love looking at old pictures of her and husband David.

Recalling one Cruz particularly loved, Posh said: “There’s one paparazzi picture of me going into Marks & Spencers and I’m on the phone, wearing tracksuit bottoms, some sort of trainer, and I’ve got a big silver puffer [jacket].

“Cruz sent me that image a couple weeks ago and was like, “Mom you look so cool; why don’t you dress like that anymore?” And I’m thinking, if I dressed like that now I’d be locked away by the fashion police.”

She also name-checked another of her most infamous outfits – the matching black leather Gucci ensemble she wore with David in 1999.