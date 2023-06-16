Victoria Derbyshire Dismantles Tory MP Brendan Clarke-Smith Over The Boris Johnson Report

Brendan Clarke-Smith and Victoria Derbyshire. BBC

Victoria Derbyshire has demolished Tory MP Brendan Clarke-Smith as the Boris Johnson outrider tried to defend the former prime minister following a damning report that concluded he misled parliament over partygate.

The privileges committee of MPs recommended Johnson receives a 90-day suspension, which he will escape after resigning as an MP, and said he should not receive a pass granting access to parliament which is normally given to former members.

Clarke-Smith earlier said the report was “vindictive, spiteful and an over-reach”.

On BBC’s Newsnight, Derbyshire picked apart his arguments.

She said: “You have called the report, spiteful, vindictive and the committee a kangaroo court. Why are you indulging in what the committee calls a campaign of abuse and intimidation?”

When Clarke-Smith suggested Johnson corrected the record four times, Derbyshire replied: “No, not according to the committee’s report today. Are you sure you’ve read it?”

“Which ... which specific bits are we referring to?,” came his riposte.

Derbyshire continued: “He purported to come to the Commons and correct the statement, but they weren’t satisfied. That was another contempt.”

In another exchange, Derbyshire said: “Mr Johnson had multiple occasions to give evidence. He presented written evidence, he presented oral evidence. He had 250 grand of taxpayers’ money to pay for his lawyers even though he’s earned £6 million since September. I mean, you’re not not saying he’s a victim here, are you?”

Clarke-Smith answered: “Well, I wouldn’t have had the inquiry in the first place quite frankly because ...”

Derbyshire wasn’t having it: “That wasn’t the question. What was my question?”

You can watch the full interview below.

WATCH: @vicderbyshire questions Conservative MP Brendan Clarke-Smith on his continued support for Boris Johnson following today's damning report.https://t.co/AlYRBTxHmh pic.twitter.com/onBLt2BeKW — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) June 15, 2023

