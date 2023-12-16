Viola Davis attends the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala on April 24 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

The 2024 Golden Globe nominees were announced on Monday and, like clockwork, there were some obvious snubs.

Reservation Dogs and Dominique Fishback’s performance in Swarm were unfortunately overlooked, and The Color Purple was largely ignored. But the most blatant oversight had to be Viola Davis for her performance in Air as Deloris Jordan, Michael Jordan’s mother.

Hand-picked for the role by the six-time NBA champion himself, Viola (unsurprisingly) stole the show. Air got critical acclaim, but it was the EGOT winner’s acting that stood out as a highlight across the board.

So it was shocking, to me, to see Viola without a single nod for the Globes, especially when the film itself was nominated for best musical or comedy film, and Matt Damon for best actor in a musical or comedy.

This is the second year in a row that the Globes have inexcusably snubbed Davis. They ended up overlooking her stellar performance as the lead in The Woman King, a sin that karma will repay Hollywood for down the road.

On this week’s episode of I Know That’s Right, I talk Golden Globe snubs, Cardi B and Offset, and what you need to know about the Young Thug/YSL trial with journalist Jewel Wicker. Tune in:

