Viral Video May Contain Funniest Thing Mike Pence Has Ever Said

Former US Vice President Mike Pence had a fast response to a heckler.

A man shouted at the 2024 Republican candidate during a campaign stop in Decorah, Iowa: “Get the fuck out of our country and the fuck out of Iowa.”

“I’m going to put him down as a ‘maybe,’” Pence replied, eliciting laughs from those in attendance, in a clip that NBC’s Meet The Press aired on Tuesday.

It’s not clear exactly why Pence drew the man’s ire.

Donald Trump’s vice president is unpopular with Democrats for enabling his boss’ divisive policies, while Trump supporters have slammed Pence for choosing democracy over Trump’s demands he overturn the 2020 election result. He has also been slammed as “one of the most anti-LGBT politicians out there.”

Pence is currently polling fifth in the race to become the Republican nominee, hovering around the 5% mark in surveys.

Trump is the front-runner by a country mile with around 53%. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley are in second, third and fourth place.