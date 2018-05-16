A Statue Of One's Own: Why We're Campaigning For A Virginia Woolf Statue

A campaign for the first life-size bronze statue of the writer Virginia Woolf has been given full planning permission by Richmond Council, after 83% of Richmond residents who responded to a public consultation backed the sculpture. Aurora Metro, the arts and education charity behind the project, believes that a full-size statue of the writer is long overdue. “As James Joyce, the other leading Modernist writer has long had a full-size statue in Dublin, it’s time that we honoured Virginia Woolf’s contribution not only to English literature but also to the on-going debate concerning female equality.” says Cheryl Robson, director of the charity.

While commonly associated with Bloomsbury, Woolf and her husband Leonard spent ten years living in Richmond. Due to the distractions in London, Leonard decided that a move out of the city was best for Virginia’s fragile health, and Richmond, with its leafy parks, more sedate life and access to the Thames, was seen as ideal. After lodging at 17, The Green, the couple moved into Hogarth House on Paradise Road early in 1915. Immediately taken with the house, Virginia described it as ‘the loveliest house in England.’ It was during their time in Richmond that they acquired a printing press, and the Hogarth Press was born in the house from where the name originated. This endeavour, originally intended as a hobby for Virginia, grew tremendously. In the time the couple lived in Richmond, they had published 32 books and pamphlets, including works by E.M. Forster, T.S. Eliot and Tolstoy.

Their first publication, however, was Two Stories in 1917, which included a story each by Virginia and Leonard. In 2017, to celebrate the centenary of the Hogarth Press, Two Stories was reissued incorporating Virginia’s story and a new tale by Mark Haddon (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time). The ten-year period in Richmond was prolific for Virginia the writer. She completed and published Night and Day, Monday or Tuesday and Jacob’s Room, as well as numerous essays and short stories, including Kew Gardens in 1919, taking inspiration from the nearby attraction. She was also working on The Common Reader and Mrs Dalloway, which were both published in 1925, a year after the couple left Richmond. This period in the town was integral to Woolf’s development as a writer, as she really started experimenting with the form of the novel, even describing Jacob’s Room as her favourite of the books she had written.