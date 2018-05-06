What Works For Me: Running With My Dog Inspired Me To Campaign For The Millicent Fawcett Statue

Whether she’s campaigning for a statue of suffragist Millicent Fawcett to be placed in Parliament square, or calling for Jane Austen to don our bank notes, Caroline Criado Perez always has a supportive female sidekick: her beloved dog, Poppy. The women’s rights campaigner goes running or walking with Poppy for an hour each day, and credits her time with the “very tiny mongrel” for improving her wellbeing, fuelling her creativity and helping her stay resilient in the face of her harshest critics. In fact, it was while she was running with Poppy through Parliament Square on International Women’s Day in 2016 that Caroline noticed all the statues were of men and decided to call for change. [READ MORE: What Works For Me: Jess Phillips MP on spending more time with her female friends] “Running with her definitely keeps me more sane than I would be otherwise,” the 33-year-old tells HuffPost UK. “There’s no getting away from the fact that I don’t make my life stress-free. I don’t think I would cope if I didn’t have self-care strategies in place.”

Rachel Louise Brown Caroline and Poppy.

As well as walking Poppy, Caroline tries to do yoga every morning, but confesses during busy periods that this habit can fall by the wayside - she’s currently over deadline on her upcoming book and has “never been more stressed”. Thankfully, being a “single mum” to Poppy forces her to take a break. Caroline got Poppy, who’s a mix of Chihuahua, Jack Russell and King Charles Spaniel, in December 2012. The Brazil-born campaigner says running with the five-year-old pooch near her London home helps to clear her head and unwind. She usually listens to music while she runs and allows her thoughts to wander, but the rush of endorphins still helps her beat those mental blocks, arming her with fresh ideas by the time she gets home. “It’s really lovely running with Poppy because she has such a great time, too” Caroline explains. “I’ll look at her and just think how bloody cute she is, I take so much pleasure from watching her sniffing around and misbehaving.”

Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images (Left to right) Caroline, Prime Minister Theresa May and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan at the unveiling of the Millicent Fawcett statue.