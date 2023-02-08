PoliticsRishi SunakUkraineVolodymyr Zelenskyy

Iconic Moments That Will Define Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Historic UK Visit, In Pictures

It was the Ukrainian president's first trip to Britain since Russia invaded.
Kate Nicholson

Senior Trends Reporter, HuffPost UK

Zelenskyy picturing giving a speech to Westminster during his first trip to the UK since before war broke out
WPA Pool via Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his first trip to the UK since Russia’s invasion on Wednesday, and created many historic moments in the process.

The Ukrainian president has established a reputation worldwide for his response to Vladimir Putin’s brutality, galvanising support for his country around the globe while his forces manage to hold back the Russian troops.

Almost a year after Putin first ordered his Army into Russia’s European neighbour as part of a “special military operation”, Zelenskyy travelled to the UK to thank the government for its help, while calling for fighter jets.

In just one day, Zelenskyy met with prime minister Rishi Sunak, leader of the opposition Keir Starmer, gave a speech to the whole of parliament and met with King Charles III.

Here are some of the photos from the eventful day, starting with greetings from Sunak and an arrival at Downing Street.

Sunak greeting Zelenskyy when he touched down in London's Stansted Airport
Simon Dawson / No10 Downing Street/ Flickr
Zelensky and Sunak walking down Downing Street
Kirsty O'Connor - PA Images via Getty Images
Zelenskyy and Sunak shaking hands outside 10 Downing Street
DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images
Sunak and Zelenskyy speaking in No.10 Downing Street over breakfast
Simon Walker / No10 Downing Street/Flickr
Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle and Speaker of the House of Lords, Lord McFall, welcome Zelenskyy to the Palace of Westminster
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Keir Starmer meets with Zelenskyy at Speaker's House in the Palace of Westminster
STEFAN ROUSSEAU via Getty Images
Zelenskyy addresses MPs in Westminster Hall, inside the Palace of Westminster
STEFAN ROUSSEAU via Getty Images

Another angle to capture the scene of Zelenkyy’s speech to MPs.

The Ukrainian president used his speech to thank the UK for its “strong character”, “bravery” and for not compromising on “the ideals of these great islands”, while calling for fighter jets to help Ukraine fight Russia.

Hoyle holds the helmet of one of the most successful Ukrainian pilots, inscribed with the words "We have freedom, give us wings to protect it", presented to him by Zelenskyy
STEFAN ROUSSEAU via Getty Images
Zelenskyy shakes hands with MPs as he walks with Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, and Speaker of the House of Lords, Lord McFall
WPA Pool via Getty Images
King Charles III holds an audience with Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace, where the King told him: "We’ve all been worried about you and thinking about your country for so long, I can’t tell you."
Pool via Getty Images
