'Freedom Will Win': Volodymyr Zelenskyy Issues Emotional Plea For UK Fighter Jets

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was addressing parliament "on behalf of the brave, on behalf of our warriors, who are now in the trenches under enemy artillery fire". WPA Pool via Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued an emotional plea for the UK to provide fighter jets in its war against Russia in a historic address to parliament.

The Ukrainian president also used his speech to thank the UK for its “strong character”, “bravery” and for not compromising on “the ideals of these great islands”.

Zelenskyy began his first visit to Britain since the Russian invasion began nearly a year ago by meeting Rishi Sunak for talks in Downing Street.

Earlier, the prime minister announced plans to train Ukrainian pilots to aid them in their mission of flying Nato-standard jets.

The UK has already sent 14 Challenger 2 tanks to aid Ukraine’s war effort, while the government also announced a fresh package of sanctions on Russian firms and Vladmir Putin’s allies.

However, the government has so far refused to provide jets, arguing that it would not be “practical” to send them to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy urged the UK to rethink, saying: “I appeal to you and the world with simple and yet most important words: combat aircraft for Ukraine, wings for freedom.”

Addressing a packed Westminster Hall, the Ukrainian president hammered home his desire for more plans by presenting a Ukrainian fighter ace’s helmet to Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle.

He prompted laughter when he said that on his last trip to parliament two years ago in peacetime, “I thanked you for delicious English tea” — but now he would be “thanking all of you in advance for powerful English planes”.

Zelenskyy’s UK visit comes as Ukraine fears a fresh Russian offensive to mark the anniversary of its invasion. STEFAN ROUSSEAU via Getty Images

Zelenskyy paid personal tribute to former prime minister Boris Johnson, whom he said “got others united when it seemed absolutely impossible”.

And he said he would be a “truly special” moment to meet King Charles III, whom he praised for being an air force pilot.

“In Britain, the King is an air force pilot and in Ukraine today, every air force pilot is a king.”

Russian shelling recently hit targets in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region. It was occupied by Russia after it invaded but was subsequently retaken by Ukraine during a counteroffensive last year.

Ukrainian officials say they expect renewed fighting in eastern and southern Ukraine, where the Kremlin claims to have support from the local population.

Zelenskyy urged the world to stand firm against Vladimir Putin, saying: “We know freedom will win. We know Russia will lose.

“And we really know that the victory will change the world and this will be a change that the world has long needed.

“The United Kingdom is marching with us towards the most, I think, the most important victory of our lifetime. It will be a victory over the very idea of the war.

“After we win together, any aggressor, it doesn’t matter big or small, will know what awaits him if he attacks international order.