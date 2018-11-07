Vote Leave Communications Chief Backs Second Brexit Referendum

The communications director for Vote Leave has said there should be a referendum on Theresa May’s Brexit deal if people “don’t like it”.

Paul Stephenson played a leading role in the official leave campaign led by Michael Gove and Boris Johnson.

“I’m a democrat. Of course if we get a deal and people don’t like it, there should be another vote,” he told a technology conference in Lisbon on Tuesday.

Stephenson told HuffPost UK while he had not “defected” to the People’s Vote campaign – if there was a “groundswell of opinion” for a referendum on the final deal he would not be against it.

“I believe in referendums on major constitutional issues,” he said.

May has repeatedly ruled out holding another referendum. But campaigners hope when the prime minister’s deal is put to a vote in Parliament a way can be found to force another public vote.

May is facing demands from both her own Cabinet that she show them the legal advice behind her Brexit plan.

Cabinet ministers were invited this afternoon to read the elements of the draft withdrawal agreement that have been agreed with Brussels.