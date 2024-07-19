Vulnerable Children Are Being Left Behind As These Carers Are In Desperate Need Of Support

Christopher Hopefitch via Getty Images

A national carer’s charity has released a plea for government support for carers who have stepped in for vulnerable children when their parents couldn’t.

These carers are called ‘kinship carers’, and according to the national charity for kinship carers, aptly named Kinship: “Kinship care begins in crisis. A child whose parents are unable to care for them, for whatever reason. It’s frightening, confusing and heart-breaking.

Advertisement

“Instinctively, a loved one steps in – a grandparent, brother, sister, aunt, uncle or family friend. They are now a kinship carer, bringing up the children they love.”

While this is incredible, and helps to prevent children from entering the care system, there isn’t support available to their carers and they have to push a lot aside to provide the care children need, including jobs, relationships and even homes.

“I had to give up my job and my bed – I had to sleep on the sofa, and I’m still there”

Five years ago, Meyrem, 38, was a young mother-of-two about to be promoted at work when she stepped up to look after her niece and two young nephews at the time age five, four and two.

Overnight she became a mother to five children in her 3-bedroom second floor maisonette in east London.

Advertisement

She said: “My life changed completely when I took in my niece and two young nephews, at the time aged five, four and two.

“Before that, I was a single mum to two teenage children, and I was getting ready for a promotion at work. My niece and nephews had stayed with me before, but I didn’t know that this time it would be permanent.”

This is a common scenario for kinship carers. They become full time carers for family members overnight.

For Meyrem, this completely upended her life and while her devotion to her niece and nephews is clear, she has received no support in raising them.

“I didn’t have a clue what to do or where to go for help. The children came to me with no clothes, no bed, no food, no nothing.

Advertisement

“I received no support and did my best to provide care for the children with no emotional or financial help. had to give up my job and my bed – I had to sleep on the sofa, and I’m still there.”

Meyrem also grew up in kinship care, so she knows the value it can bring to children’s lives and works to ensure others are protected, too: “My experience as a child in kinship care and as a kinship carer has shown me that the system needs to change.”

Kinship carers desperately need more support

In a statement ahead of the recent UK election, Kinship’s Head of Policy and Public Affairs, Sam Turner said: “Through the efforts of thousands of kinship carer campaigners across the country there’s greater recognition of kinship care than ever before.

“However, many kinship families remain at breaking point and the need for greater support is urgent.

“The next Government must build a kinship care system that’s fit for the future. Comprehensive new legislation is needed which recognises the unique challenges and strengths of kinship families. Bespoke policy solutions need to be designed. It is not enough to simply extend the existing support that has been designed with foster or adoptive families in mind.”