Imran Ahmad Khan arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London. Dominic Lipinski via PA Wire/PA Images

The MP for Wakefield has said he is to resign after he was thrown out of the Conservative Party following a conviction for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

The move is likely to trigger a by-election where Labour will be hopeful of taking back the marginal seat from the Tories.

On Thursday, Imran Ahmad Khan said it is “intolerable” for voters in the West Yorkshire constituency to have muted representation while he appeals the guilty verdict.

He said the move would allow him to “focus entirely on clearing my name”.

It’s unclear when a by-election will take place as parliamentary authorities are unlikely to make a decision during the easter recess.

In a statement posted to Twitter, he said: “While legal proceedings are ongoing, I do not believe that it would ordinarily be appropriate to resign.

“However, owing to long delays in the legal process, my constituents have already been without visible parliamentary representation for a year. Even in the best case scenario, anticipated legal proceedings could last many more months.

“I have therefore regrettably come to the conclusion that it is intolerable for constituents to go years without an MP who can amplify their voices in parliament.

“Representing them has been the honour of my life, and they deserve better than this.

“Consequently I am resigning as MP for Wakefield and withdrawing from political life.”

He added: “I shall shortly write to the parliamentary authorities to confirm this.

“I am now able to focus entirely on clearing my name. As I intend for this to be my only statement, I would like to apologise to my family and community for the humiliation this has caused them.

“Questions surrounding sexuality in my community are not trivial, and learning from the press about my orientation, drinking, and past behaviour before I became an MP has not been easy.”