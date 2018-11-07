‘A Star Is Born’ has had a suicide warning note added after mental health concerns were raised for vulnerable young people watching the film. David Shanks, head of the New Zealand film classification board, introduced the warning after some young viewers were said to have been ‘severely triggered’ after viewing a scene in the film in which Bradley Cooper’s character, Jackson Maine, dies by suicide.

Warner Bros

The Mental Health Foundation has also been reported to have filed complaints surrounding the film, which charts a struggling music artist’s rise to fame. The charity also said it has heard of viewers needing access to professional support after seeing the film. In New Zealand, the film, starring Lady Gaga, previously warned of sex scenes, offensive language and drug use, but did not for suicide. Its current age rating is ‘M’, which deems it suitable for anyone 16 years or older. Of his demand to introduce a warning, David said: “Many people in New Zealand have been impacted by suicide. “For those who have lost someone close to them, a warning gives them a chance to make an informed choice about watching.”