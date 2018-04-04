Footage from the Siberian city of Ulan-Ude has shown Russia’s first postal drone crashing spectacularly just seconds after lifting off on its inaugural flight.
The beautiful moment, captured by Reuters, shows the drone (emblazoned with Russia’s official post service logo) lifting gracefully off from the ground.
As it reaches roof height however a lot of extremely bad things happen in a remarkably short amount of time.
The drone suddenly shoots up performing what can only be described as a slow barrel roll before connecting itself at speed with the wall of a neighbouring building. The resulting plastic fragments then showers down on the shocked onlookers.
This is not the first time that technology has revolted against its human creators. Many of you will surely remember the sad day when a security robot in Washington DC threw itself into an ornate fountain.
It should be pointed out that despite this unfortunate setback, delivery drones are proving to be a considerable success elsewhere in the world.
In London drones are actually delivering meals to various lucky members of the public, Amazon’s drone delivery service is now in the later stages of testing and in Africa drones are being used to deliver blood samples across large distances.