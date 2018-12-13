Watch: Toddlers And The Elderly Sing Christmas Songs To Fight Loneliness

HuffPost: HumanKind brings you an advent calendar of kindness, celebrating good deeds and the people doing them, in order to inspire and bring hope this festive season. Find out more about the series, and uncover new stories daily here.

In what is quite possibly the most joyful thing you’ll see this week, a unique project is helping to tackle loneliness by bringing babies, toddlers and care home residents together for a good old singalong.

The Together Project runs intergenerational activities that bring joy to people’s lives – people like 103-year-old Dora and baby Amelia, who isn’t even a year old.

‘Songs and Smiles’ is one of these activities. It sees mums bringing their babies and toddlers to care homes for music workshops. Events like this aim to reduce loneliness, improve wellbeing, tackle ageism and help integrate local communities, according to the Together Project.

We attended the Christmas session to see what it’s all about.