A running tap can pour six litres of water down the drain every minute. Add the water you use in a shower, in the bath and when flushing the loo – and that’s a lot of the stuff. And that’s before you even take into account the impact of using cleaning products in the bathroom or the plastic waste from cosmetics. Here are four tips for reducing your environmental footprint in the bathroom.

Waste less water.

Environmental charity Hubbub recommends people cut back on water use year round – and not just during a heatwave and to take advantage of free water-saving devices from their water suppliers.

These include ‘save a flush’ toilet devices – which reduce the amount of water flushed away and could save 5,000 litres of water and £13 per year per household, according to the charity. Also, tap aerators – which save water by mixing water with air and could knock £36 off an annual water bill.

Another handy device is a four-minute water timer, which is designed to cut the time you spend in the shower and could shave £15 off an annual metered water bill.