Former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne has said that Liam Payne was failed by the music industry in a heartbreaking tribute to the One Direction star.

She wrote: “Liam, my heart aches. We all let you down. Where was this industry when you needed them? You were just a kid when you entered one of the toughest industries in the world. Who was in your corner? Rest in peace my friend.”

The 72-year-old was a judge on the first three series of The X Factor from 2004 to 2007, but was no longer on the panel when Liam first appeared in the competition.

Liam passed away on Wednesday after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The 31-year-old found fame alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson after being brought together during the 2010 series of The X Factor.

In a joint statement released last night, his former bandmates said: “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

“But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us.