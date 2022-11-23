20 Passwords To Avoid If You Care About Your Online Security

tommy via Getty Images Password123 just ain't going to cut it

If you’re guilty of using an easy-to -emember password for your online accounts, it’s probably time to up your personal security game.

And according to new data from password manager NordPass, despite growing cybersecurity awareness, old habits die hard.

Their latest research shows that people still use weak passwords to protect their accounts – and if you have any of these 20 passwords, it’s time to change things up ASAP.

In 2022, “password” overtook “123456” as the most used password in the United Kingdom (UK), according to NordPass.

Last year’s winner, “123456,” also seems to be retaining favour — having fallen only to second place. Think those are uninventive? Here’s the full list here.

UK’s 20 most common passwords

1. password

2. 123456

3. guest

4. liverpool

5. qwerty

6. arsenal

7. 123456789

8. password1

9. 12345

10. 12345678

11. chelsea

12. charlie

13. abc123

14. liverpool1

15. Parola12

16. football

17. monkey

18. chocolate

19. yuantuo2012

20. letmein

Data also found that using your name to secure your accounts remains a common practice of internet users. In the UK, Charlie, Thomas, Jasper, George, and Jessica were top names used as passwords in 2022.

And it’s not just the names of people proving popular – sports-related passwords are super common.

For instance, football team names or variations of them make extremely popular passwords in the UK — “liverpool” is the fourth most common password in the country, “arsenal” ranks sixth, and “chelsea” is 11th.

Tips to secure your passwords

Even though companies implement security measures to protect our accounts, every user still needs to be careful with their passwords.

1. Be aware of all accounts that are in your possession. Experts recommend deleting unused accounts and knowing the exact number of those that are active. This way, you can prevent gaps in your password management.

2. Make long, unique passwords, and never reuse them. Complicated combinations of numbers, uppercase, lowercase letters, and symbols make the most robust passwords. Reusing them is never an option — if one account gets hacked, other accounts are at risk.

