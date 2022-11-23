Black Friday Air Fryer Scam Warning As Shoppers Lose Out To £10m

Plan Shooting 2 / Imazins via Getty Images Air fryers are the must have gadget of the moment

If you’re sitting waiting for your most wished for air fryer to hit the Black Friday sales this week, you’re not alone.

However, NatWest have warned that over £10m is set to be stolen by criminals ahead of Christmas thanks to a new scam hitting air fryer shoppers.

According to the bank, “criminals are taking advantage of the cost-of-living crisis by advertising goods which don’t exist – customers trying to reduce their energy expenditure could find themselves being specifically targeted.”

They warn that air fryers are predicted to be one of the top products targeted by these ‘purchase scams’, with consumers trying to get the best deals on the energy saving cooking appliance of the moment.

NatWest also predict that shoppers seeking personal heaters and games consoles, such as PlayStations and Xboxes, are the most at risk.

A purchase scam usually involves a criminal trying to sell goods online at a heavily reduced price.

Another typical sign of a purchase scam is a time-based deal that adds pressure to the purchaser to buy now without thinking. The sites these scams are happening on most commonly are Facebook Marketplace, Instagram, Twitter and eBay.

How to avoid purchase scams this Black Friday