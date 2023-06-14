'Weak': Rishi Sunak Slammed By Keir Starmer For Waving Through Johnson's Honours List

Parliament

Keir Starmer has accused “weak” Rishi Sunak of handing seats in the Lords to people who covered up for Boris Johnson over partygate.

The prime minister is at war with Johnson after several of the former PM’s allies including Nadine Dories were denied peerages.

But several other people nominated by Johnson who have been tied the partygate scandal have had their place in the Lords approved or been given honours.

“The truth is for all his tough talk after the event, the prime minister did sign off the honours list,” Starmer said during PMQs on Wednesday.

“That means those who threw a Downing Street party the night before the late Queen sat alone at her husbands funeral will now receive awards from the King.”

The Labour leader added: “Honours should be for public service not Tory cronies.

“He was too weak to block Johnson’s list. That also means that those who spent their time helping covering up Johnson’s law breaking are rewarded by becoming law makers for the rest of their lives.”

Daniel Rosenfield, Downing Street chief of staff during the pandemic, has been given a peerage.

Meanewhile, Martin Reynolds, Johnson’s principle private secretary in No.10, who later gained the nickname Party Marty, was awarded an OBE, as was Jack Doyle, Johnson’s former press secretary.

Johnson’s press spokesman, Ross Kempsell, is also getting a seat in the Lords. As is Charlotte Owen, a longtime aide to the former PM.

Sunak said he had followed “due process and convention” when it came to agreeing to Johnson’s resignation honours list.

“Prime ministers of both parties have always upheld the convention of non-interference on political honours,” he said.

Johnson has accused Sunak of denying Dorries and others the seats in the Lords he wanted to give them.

