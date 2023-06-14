'Like Rats In A Sack': Labour's Pat McFadden Perfectly Describes The Tory Civil War

A war of words has erupted between Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson PA Images

Senior Tories have been likened to “rats in a sack” as the party’s civil war continues.

Labour frontbencher Pat McFadden went on the attack as he blamed the government for soaring mortgage rates.

A vicious war or words has erupted between Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson after the former prime minister blamed his successor of blocking peerages for key allies Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams.

In the Commons yesterday, McFadden, the shadow Treasury secretary, said: “Instead of trying to help hard-pressed homeowners, the Conservative Party are fighting like rats in a sack over an honours list and a disgraced former prime minister.

“It is clear that the party opposite cannot fix the problems they have created.

“The only way to do that is to have a government focussed on the needs of the country and to let the Conservative Party have their fights in opposition.”

My UQ in Parliament today. pic.twitter.com/sYWEDOr5zw — Pat McFadden (@patmcfaddenmp) June 13, 2023

McFadden’s comments came as the Commons privileges committee prepares to publish its report into whether Boris Johnson lied to MPs over partygate.

It had been due to come out today, but it has been delayed after Johnson sent a last-minute letter to the committee, which he has described as a “kangaroo court”.