Yvette Cooper Absolutely Nails The Last Year Of Tory Chaos

Yvette Cooper perfectly summed up the last year of Tory chaos in a blistering House of Commons speech.

The shadow home secretary went on the attack during a debate on a new government law cracking down on public protests.

She also took aim at home secretary Suella Braverman, who last year took aim at the “tofu-eating wokerati” who she said were opposed to her plans.

Cooper told her: “I’ve since discovered the home secretary is a vegetarian - she eats more tofu than I do.”

Referring back to the previous debate on the Public Order Bill, the Labour bigwig said: “She accused Labour of a ‘coalition of chaos’, being ‘Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati’.

“From the party that crashed the economy, given us record inflation, the highest tax burden for 70 years, worst train cancellations, worst NHS cancellations, worst public sector strikes in decades and total chaos in the criminal justice system.

“The party that’s given us three prime ministers, four home secretaries, four chancellors in the space of 12 months, and since then three more cabinet ministers sacked, including the deputy prime minister, public hissy fits today between the prime minister and his predecessor on the honours system and now three upcoming by-elections.

“So no, they are definitely not a coalition of chaos, not least because any internal party coalition they ever had has clearly collapsed.

“Oh, and that bit about the wokerati; I’ve since discovered the home secretary os a vegetarian - she eats more tofu than I do.”

Cooper’s attack came amid the latest round of Tory in-fighting, with Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson engaged in a war of words over peerages.

The prime minister accused his predecessor of wanting him to bend the rules so he could put some of his closest allies in the House of Lords.