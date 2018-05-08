Should Schools Weigh Kids? It Could Reduce Obesity, Study Suggests

Weighing kids in school could reduce childhood obesity in the UK, a study has suggested.

During a trial scheme in Manchester, kids who were weighed at school and had annual weight reports sent home to their parents were more likely to maintain a healthy weight and decrease BMI between reports.

The scheme, which ran in St Mary’s primary in Moss Side, found that children outside of the weight scheme were more likely to increase their BMI between reports. The school used a system called the children’s health and monitoring programme (Champ) and results from the Manchester study have now been passed to ministers working on reducing childhood obesity.

“You can normalise the size of your children because you see them every day,” Jenny McGarry, the head teacher of St Mary’s, told The Times. “It’s when you actually look at how they compare nationally or to what is desirable that the information is very powerful.”