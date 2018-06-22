Welsh MPs Sent Letters By Home Office Telling Them How To Avoid Deportation After Brexit

Welsh Labour MPs have been sent letters by Sajid Javid informing advising them on how not to get deported after Brexit.

The home secretary has written to EU citizens living in the UK setting out how they can apply for the new “settled status” in Britain.

But Cardiff Central MP Jo Stevens and Swansea East MP Carolyn Harris were surprised to also receive the message.

Stevens told HuffPost UK it showed the Home Office was “clueless and incompetent”.

“Why is he writing to me, born in the UK and resident in the UK? I can hear Ali G’s voice: ’Is it because I is Welsh?” she said.

Javid told EU citizens in his letter: “As home secretary, I take immense pride that so many EU citizens like you have made your home here.

“Safeguarding the rights of EU citizens in the UK has always been our first priority and the agreement we reached with the EU earlier this year did just that.

“The rights that you and your family currently have are protected which include access to healthcare, benefits and pensions.”

Stevens said: “Over 3 million citizens from EU countries who currently live in the UK, some of them for over 50 years, have spent the last two years worried, frightened and uncertain.”

She added: “The Home Office is creaking at the seams. Tens of thousands of civil servants have lost their jobs under this Tory government and the Windrush scandal exposed the day to day shambles, cruelty and disfunctional that is Theresa May’s legacy as home secretary.”

After receiving the letter, Harris jokingly tweeted she was “chuffed he noticed us” and added it was “nice to be wanted”.

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

Javid yesterday revealed details on the settlement scheme for EU migrants seeking to stay in the UK after the post-Brexit implementation period ends on December 31, 2020.

EU citizens and family members who have been in the UK for five years by the end of 2020 will be able to apply for “settled status”, meaning they are free to go on living and working in the UK indefinitely.

Applicants will have to pay £65, which is the same as the current fee for a permanent residence document and £10.50 cheaper than the minimum for a standard British passport.

The fee will be £32.50 for children under the age of 16, and free of charge for those who already have permanent residence documents.

Sajid Javid’s letter