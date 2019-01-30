Wes Nelson has revealed his future on Dancing On Ice could be in jeopardy, after he suffered an injury during training.
So far this series, Wes has been one of the frontrunners of the competition, and has managed to swerve the dreaded skate-off each week.
However, posting on his Instagram on Tuesday, Wes told his followers that he’d suffered a knee injury while rehearsing for this week’s performance that may throw off his training schedule.
He wrote: “Took a really bad fall today in training, don’t miss Dancing On Ice on Sunday for the full slow mo footage.”
Later in the day, he added: “Still in a lot of pain, praying I can train properly tomorrow.”
A spokesperson for Dancing On Ice had nothing to add when contacted by HuffPost UK.
Despite his success in the competition, it’s been a tough few weeks for Wes, after his then-girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson became embroiled in a war of words with his skating partner Vanessa Bauer.
Over the weekend, Megan announced that she and Wes had chosen to end their romance, six months after first meeting on last year’s series of Love Island.
She has since admitted she’s struggling in the wake of the break-up.
Wes isn’t the only one of this year’s contestants to suffer an accident on the ice, with cricketer Ryan Sidebottom having to miss the most recent live show while he recovered from an injury.
And, of course, who could forget Gemma Collins, who made headlines on Sunday night when she hit the deck towards the end of her performance.
It wasn’t all bad news for The GC, though, as she did land her highest score of the series, despite her unfortunate fall.
Dancing On Ice airs on Sunday nights on ITV.