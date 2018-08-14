Emergency responders have been praised for their rapid response to a car mounting the pavement and hitting a number of pedestrians near Westminster on Tuesday morning. According to one witness, police were at the scene “within two minutes” of the silver-coloured Ford crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament.

Absolutely astounded at superb response by police #Westminster within 2 minutes of impact they had everything under control. pic.twitter.com/RoGUAiH2Wf — Sophie Hacker (@sophiehackerart) August 14, 2018

Armed police units swiftly followed. Bus driver Victor Ogbomo, 49, was driving passengers past the front of Westminster when he saw the crash. “All I saw was the smoke coming out of a vehicle, a silver vehicle … I just stopped the bus,” he told the Press Association. “The police said we have to move back, then in less than five minutes the response team came.”

By watching all of this footage of the incident in Westminster. The police have responded so quickly. They have done amazingly well, it makes you proud of our police force and deeply grateful for trying their upmost to keep us safe. #westminster — Amelia Mulchinock (@AmeliaMayX) August 14, 2018

A man in his 20s has been arrested and is being held on suspicion of terrorist offences. Images posted to social media showed a male suspect, wearing a black puffer jacket, surrounded by officers, being led away in handcuffs from a silver-coloured Ford. A number of MPs who would normally be in the area but are away on summer recess took the time to praise the response. Deputy Labour leader, Tom Watson, said it was “another reminder of the bravery and professionalism of our emergency services”.

Today is another reminder of the bravery and professionalism of our emergency services. My thoughts and prayers are with the people affected by the incident outside the House of Commons this morning. — Tom Watson (@tom_watson) August 14, 2018

Tory MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan praised the “amazing police looking after us all as ever”.

And David Lammy highlighted the speed of the response.

Awful news from Westminster. My thoughts are with all those injured. Thanks for a quick response from @metpoliceuk, Parliament security and the London Ambulance Service. https://t.co/ceb8DbARcL — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) August 14, 2018

Local businessman Jason Williams said he had seen a man drive a car into a bollard outside the Houses of Parliament. “He had driven it at speed – more than 40 mph. There was smoke coming out of the car,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme. “I have seen people on the ground, lying on the road. I don’t know if they have actually been hit by the vehicle or not. I saw at least 10 people lying down. “I was told basically to move away, to run. I have run for my life.”

PA Wire/PA Images Police stand at the cordon in place near the Houses of Parliament, Westminster in central London.

Even if it was just an accident, it shows how fast our armed police can respond to these incidents. I know our police force get a lot of hassle, but you can’t beat them in times like this #London #Westminster #HousesofParliament — Liv 🌸 (@OliviaRoss96) August 14, 2018

The Houses of Parliament are surrounded with security barriers of steel and concrete. The measures were extended in the wake of the Westminster Bridge attack in March 2017 when Khalid Masood ploughed a car into crowds on Westminster Bridge, killing four people.

Once again reminded of the bravery and selflessness of the @metpoliceuk Police who rush towards unknown danger, and keep us safe every day, often in ways we never see.

We thank you.

Thoughts with injured, and London Ambulance Service workers too.#Westminster #Parliament Attack — Meredith Lloyd (@MrMLloyd) August 14, 2018

Masood abandoned his car then stabbed and killed unarmed PC Keith Palmer before he was shot by armed police in a courtyard outside Parliament.