The four-day Easter weekend means different things to different people. While some take the opportunity to pack in as much socialising and adventuring as possible, others prefer to take a more low-key approach, using the extra time to relax and recuperate at home.

If you call into the latter camp, we’re pleased to report there are plenty of films on TV to keep you entertained across that loooong weekend, from action-packed big-budget movies to classic comedies and family favourites.

Here are our recommendations of 20 films you can tune into over the Easter period…

Hop

Tell Me More: A (very cute, by the way) rabbit decides he doesn’t want to take over the family business by becoming the Easter bunny, instead pursuing his lifelong dream of professional drumming.

Perfect For: Getting into the Easter spirit right off the bat.

When’s It On? Good Friday at 12.05pm on ITV2

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial

Tell Me More: Let’s face it, E.T. is among the most iconic films of the 80s – if not the entire history of cinema – but if you’re not familiar with the plot, it centres around a young boy who forms a poignant friendship with an alien who crash-lands in his backyard.

Perfect For: Bringing the whole family together at the start of the long weekend.

When’s It On? Good Friday at 5.45pm on ITV2

Father Of The Bride

Tell Me More: George Banks goes through a whirlwind midlife crisis when his cherished daughter returns from travelling and announces she’s marrying a man she’s only known a matter of life – and wants to host the wedding at the family’s h

Perfect For: Relatable to pretty much everyone, Father Of The Bride holds up whether you’re watching it for the first or 100th time.

When’s It On? Good Friday at 8pm on ITVBe

Avengers: Age Of Ultron

Tell Me More: This star-studded project sees characters from across the Marvel universe uniting to fight Ultron, starring everyone from Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson to Elizabeth Olsen, Idris Elba and Samuel L Jackson.

Perfect For: Anyone who wants to blast into the Easter weekend with an action-packed adventure.

When’s It On? Good Friday at 10.30pm on BBC One

Anchorman

Tell Me More: One of the most revered comedies of the early 2000s, Will Ferrell plays the titular newscaster Ron Burgundy in this satirical take on 1970s news culture, co-starring Paul Rudd, Christina Applegate and a pre-Office Steve Carrell.

Perfect For: If you just want a really good late-night laugh.

When’s It On? Good Friday at 11.05pm on Channel 4

Ben-Hur

Tell Me More: The word “epic” is arguably thrown around too much during discussions about film, but this record-shattering biblical passion project for director William Wyler, starring Charlton Heston as the titular Judah Ben-Hur, is more than deserving of the title.

Perfect For: If ever there were a time to take on this three-and-a-half-hour religious epic, it’d be Easter weekend.

When’s It On? Saturday 8 April at 10.30am on Channel 5

Despicable Me 3

Tell Me More: The third instalment in the Despicable Me series, this family movie sees one-time villain Gru trying to save the day (with a bit of help from his twin Dru) when a scorned former child star threatens to take down Hollywood. Oh, and the Minions are back too, obvs.

Perfect For: If there’s a little too much chocolate-induced excitement in the air, and you have some younger family members who you need to settle for a couple of hours.

When’s It On? Saturday 8 April at 2.55pm on ITV1

Oliver!

Tell Me More: “More?!?” This all-singing, all-dancing adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic Oliver Twist is one of the most beloved musicals of the 20th century.

Perfect For: Some nostalgic Saturday afternoon viewing.

When’s It On? Saturday 8 April at 3.10pm on Channel 4

Spectre

Tell Me More: The most polarising of Daniel Craig’s five outings as James Bond (at least according to Rotten Tomatoes), this film kicks off on Day Of The Dead in Mexico, and sees 007 chasing international crime lord Ernst Stavro Blofeld across the globe.

Perfect For: Well, it wouldn’t be a Bank Holiday weekend without a bit of Bond on the telly, would it? And if you’re planning to catch No Time To Die later down the line (more on that in a second), it’s always good to swot up beforehand, isn’t it?

When’s It On? Saturday 8 April at 8pm on ITV2

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

Tell Me More: A big-screen adaptation of the hugely popular animated series, this film sees the most adventurous sponge in the whole ocean taking on his most exciting quest to date.

Perfect For: Whether you’ve woken up too early on Sunday morning or, frankly, haven’t been to bed yet, it’s nothing a bit of Spongebob can’t help you out with.

When’s It On? Easter Sunday at 7am on Channel 4

Easter Parade

Tell Me More: Featuring a true smorgasbord of Hollywood legends – Judy Garland and Fred Astaire are in the starring roles (with the latter coming out of retirement especially for it) – this absolute classic sees a Broadway star trying to make a star out of the first woman he claps eyes on when his professional partner breaks up their act.

Perfect For: Frankly, we’re never not in the mood to watch Judy Garland in a series of progressively more imposing hats, but given the title of the film, we reckon this is its real moment to shine.

When’s It On? Easter Sunday at 12pm on BBC Two

The Sound Of Music

Tell Me More: Quite simply one of the greatest films of all time, this 1965 musical sees Julie Andrews portraying an Austrian nun, who charms her way into the hearts of an uptight Navy Captain and his family, only to wind up fleeing the Nazis.

Perfect For: The Sound Of Music is a bona fide, undeniable classic, perfect for any occasion... but it does just hit different on a Bank Holiday, doesn’t it?

When’s It On? Easter Sunday at 1.50pm on BBC One

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!

Tell Me More: You know what the first Mamma Mia! franchise really needed? Flashbacks to Donna’s younger years. Cher singing Fernando. And more of Pierce Brosnan’s vocal prowess. Fortunately for us, this sequel delivers on all fronts. Thank ABBA for the music, indeed.

Perfect For: If you know that what you truly need to lift your spirits is seeing Cher look over a pair of sunglasses and declare: “Let’s get this party started.”

When’s It On? Easter Sunday at 5.50pm on ITV2

No Time To Die

Tell Me More: Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond was not exactly a smooth one – first because it looked as though he wasn’t exactly over-eager to return, and later when he injured himself multiple times on set. Then, of course, there was the small matter of a global pandemic, which saw the release being pushed back several times. Still, it finally made it to cinemas in 2021 – complete with an ending no Bond fan is likely to forget.

Perfect For: If you’re in the mood for an Easter Sunday blockbuster.

When’s It On? Easter Sunday at 8pm on ITV2

The Greatest Showman

Tell Me More: A true film phenomenon, The Greatest Showman was a labour of love for its star Hugh Jackman (he reportedly turned down the chance to play James Bond for it), who plays circus leader PT Barnum as he puts together an act that gets the whole world talking.

Perfect For: A group (or, indeed, solo) sing-a-long bonanza.

When’s It On? Easter Sunday at 8pm on E4

Meet The Parents

Tell Me More: Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro go head-to-head in this comedy about a man struggling to get to grips with his nightmare future father-in-law.

Perfect For: Anyone who spent the Bank Holiday with the in-laws, and need to feel some solidarity...

When’s It On? Easter Sunday at 10.55pm on Channel 4

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse

Tell Me More: Originally airing over the Christmas period, this heartwarming adaptation of the popular book won an Oscar earlier this year, which might explain why the BBC is keen to repeat it over the Easter break.

Perfect For: If you fancy settling down to watch something cosy after a hectic few days.

When’s It On? Easter Monday at 6pm on BBC One

Blade Runner 2049

Tell Me More: Hitting cinemas 35 years after the original game-changing sci-fi film, this sequel sees Harrison Ford reprising his role as Rick Deckard, while Ryan Gosling joins as a new protagonist. It also gifted the world that iconic Alison Hammond interview, which has arguably had as much of a legacy as the film itself.

Perfect For: If you need one last serious case of escapism before the end of the Bank Holiday.

When’s It On? Easter Monday at 9pm on BBC Three

The Graduate

Tell Me More: Dustin Hoffman plays a young man seduced by an older married woman (played by Anne Bancfroft as the iconic “Mrs Robinson”), only to end up falling for her daughter.

Perfect For: You want to dive back in time and watch a real classic.

When’s It On? Easter Monday at 9.45pm on BBC Two

The Wolf Of Wall Street

Tell Me More: Shining a light on the dark and anarchic side of Wall Street, Leonardo DiCaprio bagged his fourth Oscar nomination for his portrayal of the notorious broker Jordan Belfort. He’s joined in the film by Margot Robbie, with Martin Scorsese on directing duties.

Perfect For: When you’re back at work in the morning and you need a reminder that things in the office could be worse...

