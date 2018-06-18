What Is Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil And Is It Legal In The UK?

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has since issued a temporary licence for Billy to be treated with the oil. But what actually is in the medicinal product, and how does it differ from other cannabis products?

Evidence suggests the oil - known as cannabidiol (CBD) - helps keep Billy Caldwell’s epilepsy under control. After the substance was confiscated at Heathrow on Monday, his mum Charlotte Caldwell faced a race against time to overturn the ban as her son’s condition deteriorated.

A 12-year-old boy with severe epilepsy has been granted permission to take cannabis oil after suffering “life-threatening” seizures in hospital - however the decision by the Home Office will only enable him to take the drug for 20 days.

What’s the different between cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) oil?

Cannabis is a plant which can be used as a psychoactive drug and is therefore illegal to possess or supply in the UK. Because people smoke it, it can be harmful to the lungs and it’s also been found to increase the risk of developing psychotic illnesses like schizophrenia.

Contrary to what some may believe, CBD will not get you high. The primary psychoactive compound of a cannabis plant is tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). But CBD is a different compound altogether - there are 113 of them. CBD has been found to reduce seizures in cases of epilepsy, help with anxiety, treat chronic pain and act as an anti-inflammatory.

There have been some studies highlighting the benefits of CBD, however researchers suggest more clinical trials are needed. A 2017 study of 120 children with a rare, severe form of epilepsy called Dravet syndrome found those taking CBD experienced a 39% reduction in seizures over a 14-week period. Side effects such as vomiting and fever were reported. A separate study of 15 patients taking CBD found the frequency of seizures decreased in 40% of the patients, 60% of the patients were seen to have control over half of their seizures and in 27% of them the seizures disappeared completely.

Trials are under way to test cannabis-based drugs for other conditions including cancer pain, glaucoma, appetite loss in people with HIV or AIDs, and epilepsy in children, according to the NHS.

Is CBD legal?

In 2016, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which licenses medicines in the UK, officially recognised products containing cannabidiol (CBD), that are used for medicinal purposes, as medicine.

“Medicinal products must have a product licence (marketing authorisation) before they can be legally sold, supplied or advertised in the UK, unless exempt,” it said in a statement. “Licensed medicinal products have to meet safety, quality and efficacy standards to protect public health.”

There is currently only one licensed medicine in the UK called Sativex which contains both CBD and THC, and is not licensed for use in children. The drug is often used to relieve the pain of muscle spasms in multiple sclerosis. Interestingly, Holland & Barrett currently sells a CBD oil which contains less than 0.05% THC. You can choose a CBD potency of either 2.75% or 5%.