My Family Was Complete But I Wanted To Birth Another Child, So I Became A Surrogate

Surrogacy had never even crossed my mind. The urge however to be pregnant and give birth again was strong and real. A kind of primal urge. But I knew my family was complete, with a husband, a daughter and a son. We were done. My body had other ideas though.

I knew it was probably a bad idea to have a third child just for a birth experience! So when my friend Stacey asked me what I knew about surrogacy it was like a light bulb actually went off in my head. Here was a bone fide way to scratch my pregnancy and birthing itch but without adding to my family. With the added bonus of helping another couple to start or complete their family. What a head spin.

I was all for it. When I mentioned it to my husband however he was not keen. Never one to let these things stop me I set about researching everything I could. Stacey had mentioned that the couple were involved with Surrogacy UK, a not-for-profit charity who help families and surrogates alike. The information was very interesting, there were so many questions. I hadn’t realised that my husband and I would be the legal parents until the Parental Order was issued, which can only happen six weeks after the birth of any baby. What if they changed their minds about wanting it? What if I found it too hard emotionally? SUK answered all these questions and more with their motto, Surrogacy Through Friendship. By insisting on a minimum time period to “get to know” your Intended Parents and for them to get to know you, the potential for upset is greatly reduced.

This all seemed like a good idea so after much talking and debating we decided to have a chat with Stacey’s friends. Martin and David turned out to be the loveliest couple ever. We met up with the nerves of a first date and spent a brilliant year getting to know each other, planning and generally really enjoying ourselves. After our family holiday we were ready to start treatment in September 2017. Martin and David had already created embryos and I had opted for a natural cycle. Round one ended in a chemical pregnancy, HCG levels not high enough to sustain the pregnancy. I started my period on time. Gutting, but no one expected to be lucky first time. Second attempt a few weeks later, nothing felt right for this one. I didn’t feel pregnant I felt so guilty, I felt upset that I was wasting their precious embryos and money. But we were strong together and we got through.