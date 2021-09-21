What The Hell Were BTS Doing At The United Nations?

South Korean boyband BTS have performed around the world, from Las Vegas to Brazil, and now they’ve taken the stage at the United Nations in New York City. It might not be the most glamorous of concert locations but BTS were there for an important reason. And their fans, of course, followed (virtually).

Pool via Getty Images Members of BTS arrive at United Nations headquarters during the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City.

Why were BTS at the UN? The seven, fully-vaccinated members of BTS were accompanying the South Korean president Moon Jae-in to the UN conference happening this week in New York. It’s a week of important meetings where world leaders are coming together, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. BTS members actually hold important roles at the UN, they are the UN’s Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture. They were there to speak about topics like inequality and climate change but also mentioned the frustrations of young people worldwide and their struggles during the coronavirus pandemic. One of the members, Jungkook, said he was “heartbroken” when their concert tours were cancelled as well as other major events for young people. “I was saddened to hear that entrance and graduation ceremonies had to be canceled,” he said. “These are moments in life you want to celebrate and missing out on them must have been upsetting.”

POOL New via Reuters (L to R) V, Suga and Jin of South Korean boy band BTS speak in UN General Assembly Hall at the United Nations Headquarters, in New York.

Did BTS perform at the UN? Not only did BTS give a speech that was streamed online to a million people worldwide, they broadcast their new music video for their song Permission To Dance. The video was filmed at the UN over the weekend and shows them dancing in the General Assembly hall and the gardens.